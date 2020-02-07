Kanhaiya Kumar attacked again; third time in a week

CPI leader and former JNU students’ union leader Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked again in Bihar. This time his cavalcade was attacked near Katihar when he was on way to Bhagalpur. The CPI has squarely blamed BJP and its affiliates for targeting Kanhaiya who is on a month-long tour to Bihar through his ‘Jana-Gana-Man Yatra’ and is supporting those protesting CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NPR.

“Fortunately, Kanhaiya escaped unhurt although the window-panes of the vehicle carrying him were damaged,” said senior Congress legislator Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who is also a JNU alumnus, and, therefore, accompanying the Left leader.

Sources said that not only stones, but shoes and slippers were also hurled at Kanhaiya after he completed his public address at Katihar and was about to leave for Bhagalpur.

“Two days ago, Kanhaiya was attacked in Supaul too. Though Kanhaiya was not injured but several others, including his driver, sustained injuries in stone-pelting incident. A similar attack took place in Chapra too. We have asked the BJP to desist from indulging in such violent method to scare those opposing CAA, NPR and NRC. We would also urge Nitish regime to beef up security measures for Kanhaiya so that such incidents (of attack) do not recur,” said State secretary of CPI, Satya Narayan Singh.

Kanhaiya, who started his month-long yatra from Bhitiharwa Ashram in Champaran on January 30, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, deliberately chose the particular site to kick off his tour, as it was this place from where Gandhi ji launched his satyagraha (also called indigo movement) against the British in 1917. The yatra, after covering the entire State, will culminate in Patna on February 29.