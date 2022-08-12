Kanhaiya Lal murder case: NIA arrests 9th accused

Muslim Khan, alias Muslim Raza (41), a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, was held for his active role in the conspiracy

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 12 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 16:43 ist
The case was initially registered on June 29 at Police Station Dhanmandi, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Credit: iStock Images

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its ninth arrest in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, an official said on Friday.

Muslim Khan, alias Muslim Raza (41), a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, was held for his active role in the conspiracy, the official said.

The case was initially registered on June 29 at Police Station Dhanmandi, Udaipur, Rajasthan. NIA has taken over the investigation and re-registered the case.

Further investigations in the case are on.

Notably, Kanhaiya Lal was murdered for allegedly supporting now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma whose controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad had created nationwide stir in June.

