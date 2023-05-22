India Political Updates Live: Odisha ministers take oath amid cabinet reshuffle

NCP workers protest in Mumbai over ED summons to Jayant Patil
#WATCH | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers protest in Mumbai over ED summon to party leader Jayant Patil in connection with a case related to IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) pic.twitter.com/KtO0iaWoZb
Congress aims to repeat Karnataka success in four poll-bound states
Congress is calling its leaders from poll bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to the national capital for a meeting to discuss a broad strategy for campaigning in their states during the Assembly elections.Read more
08:20
Ordinance has been brought to investigate corruption of AAP, says Minister Meenakashi Lekhi
Ordinance has been brought to investigate corruption of AAP, says Minister Meenakashi Lekhi
DK Shivakumar visits former Karnataka CM SM Krishna
NCP workers protest in Mumbai over ED summons to Jayant Patil
Odisha ministers take oath in cabinet reshuffle
Kerala CM Vijayan welcomes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence
Congress aims to repeat Karnataka success in four poll-bound states
Congress is calling its leaders from poll bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to the national capital for a meeting to discuss a broad strategy for campaigning in their states during the Assembly elections.Read more
Ordinance has been brought to investigate corruption of AAP, says Minister Meenakashi Lekhi
Prohibitory orders imposed in Guwahati ahead of Amit Shah's visit