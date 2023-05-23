India Political Updates Live: Not in PM race, working to get Oppn parties together, says Sharad Pawar
India Political Updates Live: Not in PM race, working to get Oppn parties together, says Sharad Pawar
updated: May 23 2023, 08:16 ist
Track political updates from all over the country, right here with DH.
07:13
Not in PM race, working to get Oppn parties together, says Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was not in the race to become prime minister and asserted the opposition wanted a leadership that would work for the betterment of the country.
Speaking at a condolence meet for Ram Takawale, Vice Chancellor of Pune University who passed away recently, Pawar said opposition parties might face a little task of projecting one person as the prime ministerial candidate if they come together. "I am putting efforts to get the opposition together. I am not in the race to become the prime minister as I am not contesting the next (Lok Sabha) election," he told reporters.
07:12
Telangana CM unveils logo for 10th state formation day celebrations
As the Telangana government is set to organise the state's 10th formation day celebrations on a grand scale spanning 21 days from June 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday unveiled the official logo for the events reflecting the state's existence and the progress achieved in the last decade.
07:12
Congress creating unnecessary row over Parliament building inauguration for its 'cheap politics': BJP
The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of trying to create an unnecessary controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it has the habit of indulging in "cheap politics" of running down the country's achievements for its selfish ends.
"Whenever a good thing happens, Congress leaders resort to cheap politics which has become its hallmark under Rahul Gandhi. When the nation is feeling proud on the construction of new Parliament building, its leaders have again stooped to a new low," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.
