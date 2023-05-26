India Political Updates Live: There is still time, PM should get President to inaugurate Parliament, says Digvijaya
updated: May 26 2023, 09:43 ist
09:37
'BJP/RSS Distorians' spreading 'false narratives', says Congress on Parliament row
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday stepped up the attack on the ruling Narendra Modi government over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, accusing "BJP/RSS Distorians" of spreading "false narratives".
Commenting on the controversy around the 'Sengol' to be placed in the new Parliament building, Ramesh flagged what he claimed was several inaccuracies with the narrative around the sceptre.
Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence.
Cong will implement Old Pension Scheme for govt employees in Telangana: Himachal Pradesh CM
The Congress would implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in Telangana if it is elected to power in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.
Addressing a party rally at Jadcherla near here, Sukhu said his government, taking a humanitarian approach, has brought 1.36 lakh government employees in the state under the OPS.
He said Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC in-charge of party affairs in the state Manikrao Thakre told him that the OPS would be implemented in Telangana once it comes to power.
06:39
There is still time, PM Modi should get President to inaugurate Parliament: Digvijaya
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could still undo his "blunder" and invite President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.
Several opposition parties including the Congress have announced that they would boycott the inauguration of the new building by Modi on Sunday, contending that it is the President who should do the honours. “We are not opposed to Central Vista. For the first time, a tribal woman has become President of the country. By not inviting her to the ceremony, the post of President has been insulted," Singh told reporters.
06:39
RS lawmaker accuses Rajasthan minister of land scam in Jaipur
Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday accused state Minister Shanti Dhariwal of selling government land in a posh Jaipur colony to a private man for personal disposal.
The BJP leader alleged that the Urban and Housing Department Minister sold 2,377 square metres of land worth Rs 45 crore for Rs 6.18 crore to a Kota-based person for the construction of a skill development and education centre.
Kharge commemorates Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday commemorated late party leader Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary.
"He was staunch Congress person, who rose through the ranks and became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and also served as a Union Cabinet Minister," Kharge wrote on Twitter.
