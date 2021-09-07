Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai meets B L Santhosh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh and discussed state politics.

The CM along with Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol was closeted with Santhosh for more than 40 minutes.

Reacting to the meeting, the CM told reporters that he discussed only the party issues with him. "While explaining the recently concluded city corporations elections, issues related to strengthening the party were also discussed," the CM said.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet Union Ministers and attend the marriage reception of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's daughter, said he has not discussed the filling up of vacant berths in his Cabinet with Santhosh.

Host of the state ministers including Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol, Housing Minister V Somanna, PWD Minister Halappa Achar, Sugar Minister Sankar Patil Munenakoppa and others came to Delhi and attended the reception.

Check out the latest DH videos here: