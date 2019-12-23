Karnataka CM on temple visit in Kerala

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa is on a temple visit in Kerala

Mr Yediyurappa reached Thiruvananthapuram by Monday evening and offered prayers at the Sree Padmanabha Swami temple.

On Tuesday morning he will be proceeding to Kannur district in North Kerala to offer prayers at Sree Rajarajeswara Temple and would return to Karnataka.

Police sources said that the Karnataka Chief Minister's visit to Kerala is a purely private one.

Police were also maintaining utmost confidentiality regarding Yediyurappa's Kerala visit owing to the recent protests in Kerala against police actions at Mangaluru in connection with stirs opposing CAA.