Kashmir observes shutdown on JKLF founder's death anniversary

Amid snapping of 2G mobile internet services, Kashmir Valley observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday to mark the 36th death anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder, Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged at Tihar Jail on this day in 1984.

Fearing protests, authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar City since morning. All the major entry and exit points to these areas have been blocked with rolls of concertina wires to prevent people from assembling at a single spot. Hundreds of police and paramilitary CRPF men in full riot gear have been deployed in sensitive areas of Srinagar.

The 2G internet services, which were restored in Kashmir on January 25, nearly six months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, were snapped again since Monday night. On Sunday also, authorities had suspended the service as a 'precautionary measure' to prevent any law and order situation keeping in view it was the date when Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was executed.

The JKLF had reportedly called for a strike on February 9 and February 11 remembering Afzal Guru and Bhat respectively. The separatists have been demanding that New Delhi should handover the mortal remains of Bhat and Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was secretly hanged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail this day in 2013. Both remain buried inside the Tihar Jail.

Reports said, in the rest of the valley, normal life was disrupted because of the strike call and restrictions placed by the authorities. Shops and other business establishments remained closed while public transport remained off the roads.

However, the skeletal movement of private vehicles was reported from various areas.