Kejriwal seeks to popularise Delhi education model, launches virtual school

Facing heat against over excise policy, the AAP government has, over the past few days, sought to counter the BJP with Delhi's education model. In a bid to popularise this model and make it accessible to students across India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the Delhi Model Virtual Schoolfor students unable to take in-person classes.

The chief minister said the first virtual school in the country will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.

The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) began on Wednesday. The school is for classes 9-12.

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.

"There are many children who cannot go to school since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles. Many parents do not get their daughters educated since they don''t want to send them out.

"We are starting this virtual school to ensure they get educated. This school is inspired by virtual classes that had been necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal added.

