Kejriwal summons AAP MLAs tomorrow amid row with BJP

Kejriwal summons AAP MLAs on August 25, says BJP attempting coup in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 18:07 ist
AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs at his residence at 11 am on August 25 to discuss the current political scenario and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI raids on AAP leaders.

Kejriwal has alleged that BJP is attempting to overthrow the Delhi government.

More to follow...

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

