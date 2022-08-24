Kejriwal summons AAP MLAs on August 25, says BJP attempting coup in Delhi

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs at his residence at 11 am on August 25 to discuss the current political scenario and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI raids on AAP leaders.
Kejriwal has alleged that BJP is attempting to overthrow the Delhi government.
More to follow...
