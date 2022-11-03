Kerala Governor's open challenge to CM Pinarayi Vijayan on 'interference' claims

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday openly challenged CM Pinarayi Vijayan to show one example of political interference by him in appointments of Vice Chancellor.
Rejecting the chief minister's allegation of political interference, Khan offered to resign if Vijayan succeeds in presenting an example.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube