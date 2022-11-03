Kerala Guv's challenge to CM on 'interference' claims

Kerala Governor's open challenge to CM Pinarayi Vijayan on 'interference' claims

Khan rejected the chief minister's allegation of political interference by him in VC appointments

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 03 2022, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 11:22 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday openly challenged CM Pinarayi Vijayan to show one example of political interference by him in appointments of Vice Chancellor.

Rejecting the chief minister's allegation of political interference, Khan offered to resign if Vijayan succeeds in presenting an example. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arif Mohammed Khan
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

70-yr-old topper proves age no bar to set bar high

70-yr-old topper proves age no bar to set bar high

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

 