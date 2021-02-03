Kisan mahapanchayats in Haryana, west UP to support farm protests

Mass gathering of farmers – mahapanchayats – have been taking place across western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, firing up support for the agitation on the national capital's borders against the agriculture reforms.

Kisan mahapanchayats have been organised at Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Mathura districts of western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana – considered a stronghold of the Jat community.

Rakesh Tikait, who is emerging as a leader of the farmers' agitation, attended a massive mahapanchayat in Jind in Haryana on Wednesday and demanded the repeal of the three farm laws and warned the Modi government of tough days ahead. Tikait is the son of veteran farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait and leads the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik).

“We have so far talked about 'bill wapsi' (repealing the farm laws). The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for “gaddi wapsi” (removal from power),” he asked at the gathering where the stage collapsed under the weight of farmer leaders.

Similar gatherings were also held in Dabra and Phoolbagh in Madhya Pradesh and Mehndipur in Rajasthan from where farmers were expected to join protests in the national capital.

The 'mahapanchayat' in Jind, considered as the political heartland of Haryana, was attended by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BKU(Punjab) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

“When the king is scared, he secures his fortresses,” Tikait said at the mahapanchayat in Jind.

The agitating farmers, meanwhile, welcomed the support from international celebrities such as Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and others, to their protests.

“On the one hand, it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, while on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers terrorists,” Darshan Pal, leader of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said.

The support for Tikait has also helped mend the rupture in the relations between the Jats and Muslims after the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots which helped the BJP win big in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.