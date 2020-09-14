Kolkata’s first theme-based Durga Puja set to make a come back

It all started 61 years ago in North Kolkata when a prominent Durga Puja committee gave the responsibility to a young artist for the pandal decoration. The outcome was no conventional pandal decoration but the first theme-based Durga Puja in Kolkata. Now the organisers are all set to give visitors a trip down the memory lane by recreating the same theme this year.

Back then Durga Puja used to be dominated with big traditional pandals primarily made of cloth and bamboo. The idols were also made in a traditional manner.

But in 1959 an upcoming artist Ashok Gupta hired by the Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja decided to do things differently. He decorated the pandal with elaborate murals on the wall creating Kolkata’s first theme puja. This year the organisers are all set to recreate the same theme as a tribute to Gupta.

The responsibility has been given to artist Subal Pal. It is not just an aesthetic challenge for him but also a test for his will power. Pal who suffers from high blood sugar has recently recovered from Covid-19. He resumed his work as soon as he felt a little better.

From the outside, the pandal will be built resembling Gupta’s studio. So from both the outside and the inside, the puja will be like a trip back in time for visitors.

“Ashok Gupta created the Durga idol on a board in a high relief form (where at least half or more of the natural circumference of the forms are projected from the background),” said Pal.

The organisers said that despite the lack of funds this year due to the absence of sponsors they are determined to make the puja unique.

“This year we have a very low budget. So we decided to bring back the pandal (of 1959) which made our puja famous,” said puja committee member Dwaipayan Roy.