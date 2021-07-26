Krishna, Bhima river basins receive record rainfall

The Krishna river basin has received massive rainfall with the Koyna Dam catchment witnessing never-seen-before downpour -- perhaps the highest in a century’s time within three days.

The Krishna is the second-largest eastward draining inter-state river basin in Peninsular India, situated in the Deccan Plateau covering large areas in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Bhima river basin, which merges with the Krishna river basin, too received heavy rainfall.

“Last week, the Krishna and Bhima river basins received unprecedented rainfall. The stock, as on date, is around 85 per cent, much higher than that of last year... most of the dams are filled to be brim,” deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar told reporters in Sangli district.

State’s water resources and command area development minister Jayant Patil was personally monitoring the levels and discharges from the dams. The Maharashtra government in consultation with the neighbouring Karnataka government had deputed a senior officer in the Almatti Dam.

Between July 22-24, the coastal Konkan and Western Maharashtra region received heavy rainfall.

“In fact, in the Koyna catchment area received too received heavy rainfall... While the total capacity of Koyma is 100 TMC, it received nearly 16.5 TMC in a short span of time... It is the highest-ever recorded in Koyna Dam area... officials have said that it is perhaps the highest in 100 years’ time in that area,” said Pawar.

During the worst three days of the flood situation, three big rivers - Panchganga in Kolhapur district and Krishna and Koyna in twin districts of Sangli and Satara caused flooding.

It may be mentioned that the hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, which is the origin of five rivers - Krishna, Koyna, Venna, Savitri and Gayatri - had received 1,859 mm rainfall in three days.

“The water levels are receding now and massive 24x7 search and rescue operations and relief measures are in progress,” he said.

Pawar also said that the landslides that occurred in Raigad and Satara districts, did not fall in landslide-prone areas.

“In fact, no deforestation had taken place there,” he said.