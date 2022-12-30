K'taka Guv, CM condole demise of PM Modi's mother

K'taka Governor, CM, political leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, in his opinion, the relationship between Modi and his mother who was a 'Mamatamayi'

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 30 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 12:40 ist
Chief Minister Bommai in his condolence message said, 'May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss.' Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ministers and several political leaders from the state have expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 100. Expressing sadness, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said, "May her soul rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. I offer my heartfelt tributes at her feet, Om Shanti Shanti."

Chief Minister Bommai in his condolence message said, "May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss."

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar expressing grief said, they join the entire nation in offering prayers for the departed soul and offer condolences to the family and loved ones. Shivakumar said, "The loss of a parent is indescribable."

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, in his opinion, the relationship between Modi and his mother who was a "Mamatamayi" and also a centenarian, is the height of mother-son affection. Several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues and other political leaders too have expressed their condolences.

Check out DH's latest videos

India News
Narendra Modi
basavaraj bommai

