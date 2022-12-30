K'taka Governor, CM, political leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ministers and several political leaders from the state have expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.
Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 100. Expressing sadness, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said, "May her soul rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. I offer my heartfelt tributes at her feet, Om Shanti Shanti."
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की पूज्य माताजी हीरा बा के स्वर्गवास की अत्यंत दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है।
भगवान उनकी आत्मा शांति दे, शोकसंतप्त परिवार को यह असीम दुःख सहन करने की ताकत प्रदान करे।
मैं उनके चरणों मे हार्दिक श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ, ओम् शांति शांति।
— Thaawarchand Gehlot (@TCGEHLOT) December 30, 2022
Chief Minister Bommai in his condolence message said, "May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss."
ಭಾರತದ 125 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರ ಕಣ್ಮಣಿ, ದೇಶದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi ಅವರ ಮಾತೃಶ್ರೀ ಹೀರಾಬೆನ್ ರವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನೆಲ್ಲ ಅಗಲಿರುವುದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖದ ಸಂಗತಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/b3mFU62SiK
— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) December 30, 2022
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar expressing grief said, they join the entire nation in offering prayers for the departed soul and offer condolences to the family and loved ones. Shivakumar said, "The loss of a parent is indescribable."
The loss of a parent is indescribable.
My deepest condolences to PM Sri @NarendraModi on the demise of his mother #HeerabenModi ji.
I join the entire nation in offering prayers for the departed soul and offer condolences to the family & loved ones.
— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 30, 2022
Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, in his opinion, the relationship between Modi and his mother who was a "Mamatamayi" and also a centenarian, is the height of mother-son affection. Several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues and other political leaders too have expressed their condolences.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
City startup aims to boost language learning
B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription
World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day
DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history
Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw