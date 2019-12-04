Kurukshetra to be made cultural capital of Haryana: CM

The Haryana government is developing Kurukshetra as a "magnificent and divine city" to make it the cultural capital of the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

He said it will be ensured that Kurukshetra is figured among the prominent religious places of the country.

Khattar was speaking at the fourth international seminar on 'Universal Welfare and the Eternal Philosophy of Bhagavad Gita' organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University here, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said the message of 'Bhagwad Gita' is immortal and eternal and it should reach the maximum number of people.

"This could only be possible when the place where the sacred book has been originated be developed as a divine city," he said.

"Lord Krishna had delivered the eternal message of Bhagwad Gita to Arjuna on the holy land of Kurukshetra 5,156 years ago," Khattar said, adding that it has also been decided to develop religious sites falling within a radius of 48 kms of the holy city as the people have a lot of faith in these ancient sites.

The statement quoting Khattar said that the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has been entrusted the responsibility of development of these places.

Khattar said significant steps are being taken for the development of Kurukshetra as a tourist destination.

He said an amount of about Rs 95 crore received from the government of India under Krishna Circuit-II is being spent on the development of sites of religious significance including Brahma Sarovar and Jyotisar.

An airport between Karnal and Kurukshetra would also be developed which would further increase the attraction of visitors, he said.