Ladakh stand-off: India, China hold 13th round of talks

The 13th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China started at 10.30 am in Moldo on the Chinese side, aimed at resolving the ongoing military stand-off along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh.

The Indian side is expected to seek disengagement as soon as possible in the remaining friction points besides pressing for resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The 12th round of talks had taken place on July 31. Days after the talks, the two armies completed the disengagement process in Gogra, which was seen as a significant forward movement towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region.

Ahead of the talks, Army Chief General M M Naravane had expressed concerns about China's continuous build-up. "It is a matter of concern that the large-scale build-up (by the PLA) that occurred last year (when the stand-off started) continues to be in place. We are keeping a close watch on the developments. But if they are there to stay, we are there to stay, too," he said.

The 13th round of talks is taking place in the backdrop of two recent incidents of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops -- one in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and another in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week and it was resolved within few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides as per established protocols, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Check out DH's latest videos