Lata Mangeshkar's connection with TTD and Telugu films

In 2010, she rendered a series of ten Annamacharya Sanskrit Sankeertans which were recorded under the SV Recording Project of TTD. They were brought out in the form of a CD "Annamaiah Swara Latarchana '' which enthralled devotees.

TTD officials said 'Lata ji' who mesmerised music lovers for over eight decades with her matchless voice, also enchanted Srivari devotees with the Sankeertans.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy expressed his condolences over the demise of Nightingale of India, Bharata Ratna Kumari Lata Mangeshkar (92).

Even today 'Govinda Govinda Srinivasa Govinda ... Tirupati Venkateswara Govinda' spellbinds the devotees in pious fervor. Lata ji also offered impeccable services as TTD Court Musician, Reddy said.

Telugu films

Mangeshkar's connection with Telugu films was however brief and intermittent. Her song Nidurapora Thammuda, a soulful lullaby, in 1955 film starring Akkineni Nageshwar Rao is still popular. Much later, she sang Thella cheeraku in the 1988 film Aakhari-poratam, alongside another legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in September 2020. Mangeshkar also sang for the Telugu dubbed version of 1989 film Chandni.

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Jaganmohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed their deep sorrow over the passing away of Mangeshkar.

“Lata ji is a bridge between the north and south film music. With her demise, the Music Mahal became vacant,” Rao said in his condolence message.