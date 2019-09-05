Leh-Kargil set to expand list of ASI protected sites

The Ministry of Culture is preparing a list of monuments in Leh and Kargil to be preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India and given protected status, minister Prahalad Patel said on Thursday.

The region presently has 14 ASI protected sites - 12 in Ladakh and two in Kargil.

The sites which are likely to be included are a set of three 50-feet statues in Kargil, which are a major attraction for tourists from countries where Buddhism is practised, and a 100-metre stretch in Leh lined with rock formations.

"We are preparing a list to expand the number of sites that are currently under ASI. Over the last two days we have received feedback from stakeholders and we have realised that there are many sites of historical importance which have not come under the radar of the ministry so far. We plan to prepare the list by November 1," Patel told PTI.

Officials said the ministry is working with a deadline of November 1, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to formally announce the UT status of the two regions which were previously two districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"When the PM announces initiatives of the Centre for the newly formed UTs, our ministries- tourism and culture will be ready to begin work from the very next day. We have already prepared a framework," the minister said.

Patel, who is on a three-day visit to Leh, has also asked the ASI to finish all restoration work of sites there and also build amenities around them by November 1.

He also said that all monuments under ASI are going to be illuminated in the run-up to the announcement by PM Modi.

There were 3,693 centrally protected monuments/sites under the ASI in the country presently which are preserved and maintained by the organisation.