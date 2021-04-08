Let’s put an end to fear mongering: Harsh Vardhan dismisses speculations of Covid-19 vaccine shortage

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday the country had more than 43 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in stock or in the pipeline after many states complained of having to close inoculation centres due to a lack of supplies.

"Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!" Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter. "Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply."

Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!#COVID19Vaccine doses: Total administered: 9 cr+

In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+ Where does question of shortages arise?

— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 8, 2021

India has so far administered more than 90 million doses.