India has 43 mn doses: Vardhan denies vaccine shortage

Let’s put an end to fear mongering: Harsh Vardhan dismisses speculations of Covid-19 vaccine shortage

India has so far administered more than 90 million doses

Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 19:52 ist
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN. Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday the country had more than 43 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in stock or in the pipeline after many states complained of having to close inoculation centres due to a lack of supplies.

"Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!" Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter. "Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply."

India has so far administered more than 90 million doses.

 

