Let’s put an end to fear mongering: Harsh Vardhan dismisses speculations of Covid-19 vaccine shortage

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday the country had more than 43 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in stock or in the pipeline after many states complained of having to close inoculation centres due to a lack of supplies.
"Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!" Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter. "Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply."
Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!#COVID19Vaccine doses:
Total administered: 9 cr+
In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+
Where does question of shortages arise?
We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply pic.twitter.com/NllmH3kifQ
— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 8, 2021
India has so far administered more than 90 million doses.
