Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Tenant couple arrested for killing home alone woman in Subramanyapura

The accused on Tuesday smothered Shrilakshmi inside her house. They used a pillow to do so and also attacked to rob her mangalsutra. The accused had taken away a small pillow to destroy the evidence.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 17:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimebengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us