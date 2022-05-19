News Live: ED registers money laundering case against Raj Kundra
News Live: ED registers money laundering case against Raj Kundra
updated: May 19 2022, 08:52 ist
08:51
US says 'possibility' of North Korea nuclear test during Biden's Asia trip
The United States believes there is a "genuine possibility" that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test or other saber rattling while Joe Biden is on his first trip as president to Asia, a top US official said Wednesday.
Jindal's JSW Infrastructure planning IPO by March 2024
JSW Infrastructure Ltd., a unit of tycoon Sajjan Jindal’s steel-to-cement conglomerate, is planning an initial public offering by March 2024.
The Mumbai-based company, which operates seaports and terminals, will soon start the process of engaging investment bankers and professional agencies to facilitate the listing, Joint Managing Director Arun Maheshwari said in an interview. The firm will take a “balanced view” on geopolitical risks and inflationary pressures among other factors while deciding on the timing for the listing, he said.
ED registers money laundering case against Raj Kundra
ED (Enforcement Directorate) has registered a money laundering case against businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the pornography case. (ANI)