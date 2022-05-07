News Live: Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai, no casualty reported

US CDC identifies 109 cases of hepatitis in children
UShealth officials on Friday said they are investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children, including five reported deaths, updating a nationwide alert issued in April for doctors to be on the lookout for such cases of the liver disease.
EWS certificate validity extended to 3 years in Rajasthan
The certificate required for availing reservation benefits under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) group will now be valid for three years, according to an official order.
Earlier, the validity of the certificate was one year, which has been extended to three years keeping in view the problems faced by aspirants.
Man beaten to death in Jharkhand for protesting tree felling
A 45-year-old man, who headed a village forest protection committee in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, was killed allegedly by a group of men on Friday after he protested the illegal felling of trees, police said.
Shamim Ansari (45), the president of Raikera forest committee, was beaten to death in Bharno police station by men involved in the illegal timber trade, they said.
Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle area; no casualty reported: Official
LPG cylinder price increases by Rs 50
The price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 to Rs 999.50 per cylinder with effect from today.
7 people die as fire breaks out in 2-storey building in Indore
