<p>Guwahati: In what was seen as a breakthrough in restoration of government in conflict-torn Manipur, four out of seven BJP MLAs belonging to Kuki-Zo communities on Sunday joined the party's legislature party meeting in New Delhi for the first time since the Meitei-Kuki conflict erupted in May 2023. </p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February. The meeting was convened following repeated requests by the BJP legislators belonging to Meitei community in the valley for restoration of the "popular" government.</p>.'Reintegration no longer possible,' Kuki insurgent groups in Manipur firm on 'separate administration' demand .<p>BJP in Manipur has 37 MLAs in the House of 60 but seven legislators of the saffron party representing the Kuki-Zo communities have stayed away from the state capital Imphal and their valley-based colleagues. On Sunday, however, four Kuki MLAs of BJP not only sat beside the Meitei legislators but also stood together for a group photo after the meeting at the party's national headquarters. </p><p>BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, and in-charge of Northeast, Sambit Patra chaired the legislature party meet, the party said in a social media post that shared photos. Both Santosh and Patra recently visited Manipur to break the ice for restoration of the government.</p><p>Sources in Manipur BJP said Santosh and Patra first held a meeting with the Meitei MLAs and five belonging to Naga People's Front, an ally. Former CM N Biren Singh was also in the meeting. </p><p>Later, they held a separate meeting with the four Kuki MLAs and discussed the issues towards formation of the government and ending the conflict that has kept Manipur on the boil since May 2023. More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced.</p><p>Kuki MLAs, Nemcha Kipgen, Lelzamang Haokip, L M Khoute, and Ngursanglur Hmar attended the meeting, while Vungzagin Valte, Paonilal Haokip and Letpao Haokip remained absent. Valte is recuperating from the injury he sustained after being attacked by a mob in Imphal in May 2023, while Paonilal had to return due to sudden demise of a relative. Letpao Haokip is in hospital for a surgery, a source said.</p><p><strong>Work together</strong></p><p>The source said that the MLAs were asked to work together for restoration of peace in Manipur. It is, however, not clear whether the MLAs would stake claim for formation of the government or not. </p><p>Kuki-Zo organisations have been demanding a "separate administration" in the form of a Union Territory comprising Kuki-Zo dominated areas. The 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs including seven from BJP also extended support to the demand. </p><p>The BJP MLAs belonging to Meitei community can form the government with the help of NPF and Independents but the party is pushing for the Kuki MLAs to rejoin the government for restoration of peace, a source said. "But who will become the new CM still remains undecided," he said. </p>