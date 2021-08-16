News Live: US to expand its security presence at Kabul airport to 6,000 troops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders also represent.
Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India claims Afghan Embassy in India's Twitter handle hacked
"I have lost access to Twitter handle of Afghan Embassy India, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access it. Seems it is hacked," tweets Abdulhaq Azad, Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India
Deeply concerned about situation in Afghanistan and urge Taliban and others to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure humanitarian needs can be met: UN Secy Gen António Guterres
At current rate, Karnataka can finish vaccinating adults against Covid-19 only in January
Only 33 per centof people aged 45 and above have receivedthe second dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the state and the late start to vaccinations for those aged 18 to 44 means that only3 per centhave received the second dose to date.
With over 4.2 crore adults in Karnataka yet to be fully vaccinated, and with the state administering an average of about three lakh doses dailyin the last 14 days, it would take Karnataka roughly about 141 days to wrap up its adult vaccination drive, data shows.
7 Union Ministers meet Naidu demanding action against Opposition MPs
Upping the ante against the Opposition, seven Union Ministers on Sunday met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and demanded action against erring Opposition MPs who scuffled with marshals during the passage of the insurance bill.
Tokyo 2020 Olympians will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi today
Toll from earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297
Afghanistan News Live: US troops have secured Kabul airport, says State Department
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani leaves for Tajikistan
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.
The United States has said that it would deploy as many as 6,000 of its troops at the Kabul airport to ensure safe departure of its citizens and those from its friends and allies from Afghanistan
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also made a series of calls to his counterparts of his key allies. India was not one of them.