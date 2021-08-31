News Live: Heavy rainfall warning issued for parts of Maharashtra

Raging wildfire forces evacuation of major US tourist spot
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate Monday as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist spot, filling the air with choking smoke.
The Caldor Fire has already torn through more than 270 square miles (700 square kilometres), razing hundreds of buildings.
On Monday it was roaring towards South Lake Tahoe, the main resort town in the popular holiday area that straddles the California and Nevada border.
Last US forces leave Afghanistan after almost 20 years
The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country.
Maharashtra Rain warning update
Paralympics: India's Rakesh Kumar wins 140-137 against Slovakia's Marian Marecak in men's individual compound open 1/8 elimination, books quarter-final berth
Heavy rainfall warning issued for parts of Maharashtra
After year away, excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines
Fans attending the US Open on Monday confronted long lines at the main gate's security checkpoint, forcing some ticket holders to wait in the heat for up to two hours to gain entry.
