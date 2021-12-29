News Live: 4.3 magnitude earthquake recorded 165 km off coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands
News Live: 4.3 magnitude earthquake recorded 165 km off coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands
updated: Dec 29 2021, 08:20 ist
08:18
Former US Senate leader Harry Reid dies at 82
Former US Senate majority leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada who rose from humble beginnings to lead the upper chamber during the presidencies of George W Bush and Barack Obama, has died at the age of 82, officials said Tuesday.
Reid, who used his experience in Congress to help Obama steer his landmark Affordable Care Act through the Senate, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.
Laconic and soft-spoken, Reid was born and raised in the mining town of Searchlight, Nevada on December 2, 1939, in a house with no hot water or indoor toilets.
Despite his hardscrabble upbringing, he was elected to the Senate in 1986 and became the upper chamber's Democratic leader in the 2004 elections. (AFP)
07:02
Foxconn’s iPhone plant in TN to resume operations
Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn will resume production at its massive manufacturing units, including the one where high-end Apple iPhones are assembled, from Wednesday, after being shut for 11 days following protests by women employees demanding quality food.
Credit for pace unit's success must go to hardworking players: Shami
The credit for India's world-class pace attack should always rest "only and only" with its playing members, feels Mohammed Shami, whose five-wicket haul has put India in complete control against South Africa in the first Test.
4.3 magnitude quake recorded 165km from Port Blair