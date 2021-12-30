News Live: New Zealand batter Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket
updated: Dec 30 2021, 07:51 ist
07:14
New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor to retire from internationals
New Zealand batsmanRossTaylorwill retire from test cricket after the two-match series against Bangladesh and play his last limited overs internationals against Australia and the Netherlands over the home summer.
The 37-year-old has been a 'Black Caps mainstay since his 2007 test debut, amassing a New Zealand record 7,584 runs in 110 matches at an average of 44.87.
Biden, Putin to hold new phone call amid Ukraine standoff
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak by telephone Thursday amid high tension on Ukraine, setting the tone for US-Russia security talks next month, the two nations announced.
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on Wednesday of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.
