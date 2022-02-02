News Live: Can't stop children playing games on phones, let's make the games in India, says Modi
News Live: Can't stop children playing games on phones, let's make the games in India, says Modi
updated: Feb 02 2022, 12:00 ist
11:59
Let's make games in India, says Modi
The PM focused on the gaming sector, saying it is expected to balloon into a much bigger industry over the years.
11:56
Newer technologies set to grow, said Modi
Gaming, VFX and related sectors growing at an unprecedented rate in India, says PM.
11:55
'Digital connectivity, a main focus'
Optical fibre connections and 5G technology (in the near future) will empower Indians, alongside other technologies such as 'kisan drones,' says PM.
11:54
Provisions in Budget will empower women, improve gender equality, says Modi
11:50
BJP understands aspirations of youth, says Modi
Moving towards support for the youth, Modi says that the Budget has provided for incentives to startups and promoting innovation among youth.
11:49
MSP support being strengthened, says Modi
Modi highlights the initiatives taken to ensure that monetary benefits reach farmers directly. "It makes farmers courageous to take up work," he said.
11:47
Covid-19 affected way of life, Budget planning last fiscal year, says Modi
11:43
Always exploring ways to become more self-reliant, says Modi
Continuing his farmer-focused speech, Modi says that the government is 'always' looking to explore ways to become self-reliant in farming and allied activities. He also cites improvements made towards farming with renewable energies, such as solar panels and pumps.
11:41
Natural farming corridor will revolutionise India, says PM
11:40
Strengthening smaller farmers will change the way of living in villages, says PM
11:37
Budget focused on technological advancements, says PM
Citing 'kisan drones', chemical-free initiativesand incentives to promote startups to help the country's development, Modi stresses that the Budget will help all sections of people.
11:34
Will strengthen NCC presence in border villages, especially in hilly area, says PM
11:32
Will not let border villages stray off developmental path, says Modi
We are taking a holistic approach towards development and will strengthen villages at the country's borders, as they are the first line of the country. We will provide power, water and create job opportunities under Vibrant Village programme, says Modi.
11:29
Aspirational villages created to better people's lives, says Modi
11:25
PM talks about Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand, with regard to the Ken-Betwa link
The Prime Minister's speech focuses on water connections to farmers in Bundelkhand, saying it will help people take up agriculture and overcome poverty.
11:21
Budget for common man, says PM
The Budget is aimed at improving the quality of life for the poor and the middle-class population, says Modi, citing problems faced with regards to water and work done under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
11:20
India has managed to grow amid restraints posed by Covid-19 pandemic, says Modi
11:18
PM shares thoughts on GDP, financial growth
Budget 2022 was well received and 'atmanirbhar' India is the key to our country's growth, says PM.
World has its eye on India, many expectations with regards to innovations and new initiatives, says Modi
India's pandemic fight one of the biggest challenges of recent times, says Modi
PM hails Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget presentation, says 'not possible to cover entire Budget in speech'
Budget focuses on 'ease of living' and 'production-linked incentives,' says Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda gives an introductory speech ahead of PM Modi's address
PM Modi to address a programme on ‘Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha’ at 11 am today
Hello readers, and welcome to DH. We bring to you the latest updates from India and across the world.