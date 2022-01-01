News Live: Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of Vaishno Devi stampede victims: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences over Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine stampede
The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Prominent citizens, armed forces veterans write to President, PM on hate speech
Five former chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citizens including bureaucrats have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropriate measures.
India insisted on 'complete disengagement' in all its talks with China on eastern Ladakh row: Centre
India held several rounds of military talks with the Chinese side to deescalate the situation in eastern Ladakh without compromising on its stand of 'complete disengagement and immediate restoration of status quo ante', the defence ministry said on Friday.
Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of Vaishno Devi stampede victims: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
He added that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided for the injured as well.
Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon
New Year celebrations began early in the streets as city police barricaded major streets by evening to prevent revellers from gathering in view of Covid restrictions.
Prominent citizens, armed forces veterans write to President, PM on hate speech
India insisted on 'complete disengagement' in all its talks with China on eastern Ladakh row: Centre
India held several rounds of military talks with the Chinese side to deescalate the situation in eastern Ladakh without compromising on its stand of 'complete disengagement and immediate restoration of status quo ante', the defence ministry said on Friday.
6 dead, 26 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K
At least six people were killed and 26 others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said on Saturday.
