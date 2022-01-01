News Live: Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of Vaishno Devi stampede victims: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 08:38 ist
Track DH's latest updates of India and the world here!
  • 08:35

    Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of Vaishno Devi stampede victims: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

    He added that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided for the injured as well.

  • 08:28

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences over Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine stampede

  • 08:27

    Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

    New Year celebrations began early in the streets as city police barricaded major streets by evening to prevent revellers from gathering in view of Covid restrictions.

    Read more

  • 07:45

    Prominent citizens, armed forces veterans write to President, PM on hate speech

    Five former chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citizens including bureaucrats have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropriate measures.

    Five former chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citizens including bureaucrats have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropriate measures.

    Read more

  • 07:44

    India insisted on 'complete disengagement' in all its talks with China on eastern Ladakh row: Centre

    India held several rounds of military talks with the Chinese side to deescalate the situation in eastern Ladakh without compromising on its stand of 'complete disengagement and immediate restoration of status quo ante', the defence ministry said on Friday.

    Read more

  • 07:43

    6 dead, 26 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

    At least six people were killed and 26 others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said on Saturday.

    Read more