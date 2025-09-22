Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Oracle names insiders Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, Safra Catz steps aside

Safra Catz remains vice chair as Magouyrk and Sicilia take over, continuing the company’s AI-driven growth and major cloud deals.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 16:14 IST
World newsBusiness NewsOracle

Follow us on :

Follow Us