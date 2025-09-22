Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

13-year-old Afghan boy lands in Delhi by hiding in plane's landing gear

Security officials of the KAM airline carried out a security check of the landing gear compartment and found a small red-coloured speaker, apparently carried by this boy.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 16:18 IST
India NewsDelhiairplane

Follow us on :

Follow Us