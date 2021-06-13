News Live: Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
News Live: Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
updated: Jun 13 2021, 07:55 ist
Track Deccan Herald's updates of news from India and across the world
07:55
Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
At least eight players from the Venezuelan national football team have tested positive for Covid-19, the Brazilian health minister said Saturday, a day before they play the opening match of the Copa America against hosts Brazil.
Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told a press conference that eight Venezuelan players and four coaches had tested positive Friday, shortly after arriving in Brazil.
"They're all fine. They're all isolated in their hotel, along with those who had contact with them," he said.
07:40
A year after Galwan valley clash, India-China trust levels still low
On June 15 afternoon last year when Col B Santosh Babu led his men to Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Valley, his aim was to check whether soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army of China were complying with what their superiors had agreed upon at a Corps Commander’s meeting 10 days’ ago.
Emerging economies have historically tolerated higher inequality, hoping to hit the inflection point in the Kuznets curve, beyond which incomes keep rising but disparities fall. Whatever the merits of the controversial hypothesis, the gap opened up by Covid-19 is no price of progress.
PM Modi moots 'One Earth, One Health' mantra at G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually took part in an outreach session of the G7 summit and articulated the “One Earth, One Health” mantra for global cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as well as future pandemics.
Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
At least eight players from the Venezuelan national football team have tested positive for Covid-19, the Brazilian health minister said Saturday, a day before they play the opening match of the Copa America against hosts Brazil.
Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told a press conference that eight Venezuelan players and four coaches had tested positive Friday, shortly after arriving in Brazil.
"They're all fine. They're all isolated in their hotel, along with those who had contact with them," he said.
A year after Galwan valley clash, India-China trust levels still low
On June 15 afternoon last year when Col B Santosh Babu led his men to Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Valley, his aim was to check whether soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army of China were complying with what their superiors had agreed upon at a Corps Commander’s meeting 10 days’ ago.
Read more
Luxury and Hunger: 2 faces of an unequal pandemic
Emerging economies have historically tolerated higher inequality, hoping to hit the inflection point in the Kuznets curve, beyond which incomes keep rising but disparities fall. Whatever the merits of the controversial hypothesis, the gap opened up by Covid-19 is no price of progress.
Read more
PM Modi moots 'One Earth, One Health' mantra at G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually took part in an outreach session of the G7 summit and articulated the “One Earth, One Health” mantra for global cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as well as future pandemics.
Read more