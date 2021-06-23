News Live: Himachal Pradesh reshuffles 43 IAS officers

Stay tuned to DH for the latest news from India and around the world.
06:37
Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks as shortage deepens
Chip lead times, the gap between ordering a semiconductor and taking delivery, increased by seven days to 18 weeks in May from the previous month, an indication that chipmakers’ struggles to keep up with demand are worsening, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That gap, already the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017, is now more than four weeks longer than the previous peak in 2018.
The space agency is planning to conduct a series of experiments using specially designed detergents from Procter and Gamble to find a long-term solution to the problem, the US consumer goods giant said on Tuesday.
No conclusive evidence on Mehul Choksi's abduction: Antigua & Barbuda PM
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said he is not aware of "any conclusive evidence" but there is information in public domain that diamantaire Mehul Choksi was abducted and law enforcement agencies may be having some "persons of interest" after their research.
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China likely to hold another round of diplomatic talks this week
India and China are likely to hold another round of diplomatic talks this week on eastern Ladakh with a focus on moving forward in disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.
Himachal Pradesh Government in an administrative reshuffle has transferred 43 IAS officers including Deputy Commissioners of some districts and two state cadre Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officers, with immediate effect - ANI
Himachal Pradesh Government in an administrative reshuffle has transferred 43 IAS officers including Deputy Commissioners of some districts and two state cadre Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officers, with immediate effect.
NASA is sending detergent to space, for science
