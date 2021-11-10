News Live: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai announces marriage

  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 07:48 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
  • 07:19

    Karnataka may receive ZyCoV-D vaccine by next week: Sudhakar

    Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the ZyCoV-D vaccine for children aged 12 years and above is set to be distributed to states next week and vulnerable children will be given priority during vaccination.

    Read More

  • 07:18

    Speeding Audi hits over 10 people in Jodhpur; video goes viral

    A video that shows a speeding Audi hitting over 10 people, one after the other, on the busy AIIMS Road in Jodhpur has gone viral on social media since Tuesday morning. A 16-year-old boy reportedly lost his life in the incident, which left over 10 others injured.

    Read More

  • 07:17

    Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain

    Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.

    Read More