News Live: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
updated: Nov 10 2021, 07:48 ist
07:19
Karnataka may receive ZyCoV-D vaccine by next week: Sudhakar
Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the ZyCoV-D vaccine for children aged 12 years and above is set to be distributed to states next week and vulnerable children will be given priority during vaccination.
Speeding Audi hits over 10 people in Jodhpur; video goes viral
A video that shows a speeding Audi hitting over 10 people, one after the other, on the busy AIIMS Road in Jodhpur has gone viral on social media since Tuesday morning. A 16-year-old boy reportedly lost his life in the incident, which left over 10 others injured.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.
