Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 64% voter turnout in phase-3 of polls

New Delhi: At least 64 per cent of 17.24 crore eligible people voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, marking the crossing of the half-way mark with the voting process completing in 283 seats in 20 states and Union territories.

The third phase saw sealing the fate of over 1,331 candidates, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Supriya Sule and Jyotiraditya Scindia, amid reports of sporadic violence in West Bengal.

During the day, 75 international delegates from 23 countries visited several polling stations in six states to witness the poll process. The delegates also witnessed the process of dispatch of polling materials and machines to the polling teams, the Election Commission said.