News Live: CM Thackeray announces state funeral for historian Babasaheb Purandare

  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 09:23 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
  • 09:23
  • 09:20

    Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

    Eminent historian, author and theatre personality Babasaheb Purandare passed away in a Pune hospital on Monday.

    Read more

  • 09:19
  • 09:18

    Delhi | Fire breaks out at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi, due to an LPG cylinder. 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. Four persons sustained burn injuries: Fire Department

    (ANI)

  • 09:18

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for the notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning.

  • 09:17

    India reports 10,229 new Covid-19 cases, 125 deaths

    With 10,229 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's infection tally rose to 3,44,47,536 on Monday, while the active cases came down to 1,34,096, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

    Read more

  • 09:17

    Gujarat ATS nabbed around 120 kg drugs; to address a presser at 11 am, today: Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Home Minister

  • 07:29

    Notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare passedaway at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune around 5 am today.

  • 07:28

    Investment-friendly environment created by UP govt, says chief secy

    Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of establishment of MSME units, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said on Sunday and asserted an investment-friendly environment has been created by the state government.

    Tiwari made the remarks after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair-2021 at the Pragati Maidan.

  • 07:27

    Prez Kovind to attend 'Victory Day' celebrations in B'desh on Dec 16

    President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the 'Victory Day' celebrations in Bangladesh on December 16 apart from his other key engagements.

    President Kovind will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.

    Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen confirmed the Indian President's visit to Bangladesh.

    This will be the first visit by the 14th president of India to Bangladesh. He was sworn in on July 25, 2017. (IANS)