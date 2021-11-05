News Live: PM Modi pays obeisance to Lord Shiva at Kedarnath temple

Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives at Kedarnath, to offer prayers at the shrine and also inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi shortly pic.twitter.com/Lt1JGtxXFQ\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance to Lord Shiva at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.
PM Modi arrives in Kedarnath to offer prayers at the shrine
Novavax completes process for WHO's approval of vaccine
Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has completed the submission process for emergency use listing of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization.
NASA to deflect asteroid in test of 'planetary defence'
In the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "Armageddon," Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck race to save the Earth from being pulverized by an asteroid.
While the Earth faces no such immediate danger, NASA plans to crash a spacecraft traveling at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph) into an asteroid next year in a test of "planetary defence."
Dwayne Bravo to retire at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup