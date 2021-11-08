News Live: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Manipur

Sell 10% of your Tesla stock, Twitter users tell Elon Musk
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10 per cent of his Tesla stock, according to 57.9 per cent of people who voted on his Twitter poll asking users of the social media network whether he should offload the stake.
Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team summonses independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday
The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused, has summoned independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday for recording his statement, an official said on Sunday.
He said the NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday. He has been directed to appear before the vigilance team at 2 PM on Monday. (PTI)
07:09
Eating out to in Bengaluru get costlier as hotels decide to hike prices
Starting Monday, Bengalureans have to shell out more for their favourite snacks as hotels in the city have decided to hike prices by Rs 5 to Rs 10 citing the continuous hike in price of commercial LPG.
4.4 magnitude quake hits Manipur
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 56 km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur today at 7:48 am, according toNational Centre for Seismology.
Delhi's overall air quality continues to be 'severe'
Sell 10% of your Tesla stock, Twitter users tell Elon Musk
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10 per cent of his Tesla stock, according to 57.9 per cent of people who voted on his Twitter poll asking users of the social media network whether he should offload the stake.
Read More
Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team summonses independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday
The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused, has summoned independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday for recording his statement, an official said on Sunday.
He said the NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday. He has been directed to appear before the vigilance team at 2 PM on Monday. (PTI)
Eating out to in Bengaluru get costlier as hotels decide to hike prices
Starting Monday, Bengalureans have to shell out more for their favourite snacks as hotels in the city have decided to hike prices by Rs 5 to Rs 10 citing the continuous hike in price of commercial LPG.
Read More