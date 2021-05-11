News Live: Encounter between terrorists, security forces in J&K

  • updated: May 11 2021, 08:37 ist
  • 08:36

    US authorises Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for ages 12 onwards

    US regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

  • 08:08

    Twitter donates $15 million for Covid-19 relief in India

    Microblogging giantTwitterhas donated $15 million (Rs 110.22 crore) to help address the Covid-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.

  • 08:06

    11 Covid-19 patients at Tirupati hospital die due to oxygen shortage

    At least 11 Covid-19 patients have died at the Sri Venkateshwara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Monday night due to an interruption in their oxygen supply.

  • 07:43

    Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. "Three terrorists of LeT outfit are trapped in the encounter," says IGP Kashmir to ANI

  • 11-5-2021
    07:41

    21 prisoners in Odisha jail test Covid-positive

    Odisha: 21 under-trial prisoners at Udala Sub-jail in Mayurbhanj tested positive for #COVID19 y'day "Prisoners who tested positive are kept under isolation & are being given treatment. If needed, we'll send the patient to COVID care center," said Udala NAC Executive Officer(ANI)