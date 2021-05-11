News Live: Encounter between terrorists, security forces in J&K

Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. "Three terrorists of LeT outfit are trapped in the encounter," says IGP Kashmir to ANI
11-5-2021 07:41
21 prisoners in Odisha jail test Covid-positive
Odisha: 21 under-trial prisoners at Udala Sub-jail in Mayurbhanj tested positive for #COVID19 y'day "Prisoners who tested positive are kept under isolation & are being given treatment. If needed, we'll send the patient to COVID care center," said Udala NAC Executive Officer(ANI)
US authorises Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for ages 12 onwards
US regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.
Read more here
Twitter donates $15 million for Covid-19 relief in India
Microblogging giantTwitterhas donated $15 million (Rs 110.22 crore) to help address the Covid-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.
Read more here
11 Covid-19 patients at Tirupati hospital die due to oxygen shortage
At least 11 Covid-19 patients have died at the Sri Venkateshwara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Monday night due to an interruption in their oxygen supply.
Read more here
Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. "Three terrorists of LeT outfit are trapped in the encounter," says IGP Kashmir to ANI
07:41
21 prisoners in Odisha jail test Covid-positive
Odisha: 21 under-trial prisoners at Udala Sub-jail in Mayurbhanj tested positive for #COVID19 y'day "Prisoners who tested positive are kept under isolation & are being given treatment. If needed, we'll send the patient to COVID care center," said Udala NAC Executive Officer(ANI)