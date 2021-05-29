News Live: Search for origin of Covid-19 'poisoned by politics', says WHO expert Mike Ryan
News Live: Search for origin of Covid-19 'poisoned by politics', says WHO expert Mike Ryan
updated: May 29 2021, 07:11 ist
The World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency expert said the search for the origin of the coronavirus was being 'poisoned by politics', days after US President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers.
07:08
Indian govt invites application for citizenship from non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan
The Centre on Friday invited non-Muslims like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists belonging to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and residing in 13 districts in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship.
Global supply of Covax hit due to coronavirus crisis in India, USAID tells lawmakers
Due to the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis in India, the global supply of COVAX has been badly hit, so much so that there are many parts of the world where one shot has been dispensed to health workers or frontline workers and the second shot has not been forthcoming, a top Biden administration official told lawmakers on Thursday.
Brazil on drought alert as country faces worst dry spell in 91 years
Brazilian government agencies warned of droughts across the country this week as the nation faces its worst dry spell in 91 years, hurting hydroelectric power generation and agriculture while raising the risk of fires in the Amazon rainforest.
Late on Thursday, an agency linked to Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry recommended that the country's water regulator ANA recognize a state of "water scarcity," after a prolonged drought hit Central and Southern parts of Brazil along the Paraná river basin. (Reuters)
S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Washington D.C. on Friday.
