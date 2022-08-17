News Live: Terrorists lob grenades at J&K security forces during search operations

  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 10:01 ist
  • 10:00

    Chocolates worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from a Cadbury godown in UP

  • 09:25

    Water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rise in Prayagraj, low-lying areas of Sangam ghat, surrounding roads submerged

  • 09:22

    Administration on alert after water levels rise in Narmadapuram, touch danger mark

  • 07:41

    Terrorists lob grenades at J&K security forces during search operations

    J&K | Security forces launched a cordon & search op in Kutpora, Shopian. During the search, terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party. The search party also retaliated. Terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police&security forces busted a hideout inside a house&recovered arms & ammunition