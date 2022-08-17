News Live: Terrorists lob grenades at J&K security forces during search operations

Administration on alert after water levels rise in Narmadapuram, touch danger mark
While water levels have risen, we're still 1.5 feet away from alarm levels. Have placed people across banks in case water rises further & flood situation is created, we're ready: DM NK Singh pic.twitter.com/VfxiJvENKJ
Terrorists lob grenades at J&K security forces during search operations
J&K | Security forces launched a cordon & search op in Kutpora, Shopian. During the search, terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party. The search party also retaliated. Terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police&security forces busted a hideout inside a house&recovered arms & ammunition
Chocolates worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from a Cadbury godown in UP
Water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rise in Prayagraj, low-lying areas of Sangam ghat, surrounding roads submerged
