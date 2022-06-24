News Live: US Senate advances landmark gun control bill, House to follow
News Live: US Senate advances landmark gun control bill, House to follow
updated: Jun 24 2022, 07:51 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH. Stay tuned!
07:51
US Senate advances landmark gun control bill, House to follow.
07:13
World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe
At up to two centimetres (three-quarters of an inch), "Thiomargarita magnifica" is not only around 5,000 times bigger than most bacteria -- it boasts a more complex structure, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday.
US Senate advances landmark gun control bill, House to follow.
World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe
At up to two centimetres (three-quarters of an inch), "Thiomargarita magnifica" is not only around 5,000 times bigger than most bacteria -- it boasts a more complex structure, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday.
Read more
Covid vaccines saved 20 million lives in first year, study shows
Covid vaccines prevented nearly 20 million deaths in the first year after they were introduced, according to the first large modelling study on the topic released Friday.
Read more
WHO committee discusses whether monkeypox outbreak is global health emergency
A World Health Organization committee of experts met Thursday to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.
Read more