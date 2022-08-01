News Live: 1 killed in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains
News Live: 1 killed in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains
updated: Aug 01 2022, 09:58 ist
07:13
Boxing at CWG: Nikhat Zareen, Sagar Ahalwat storm into quarterfinals, Shiva Thapa, Sumit bow out
World champion Nikhat Zareen and young Sagar Ahlawat sailed into the quarterfinals in their respective weight categories at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
But, it was curtains for Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and Sumit Kundu (75kg) as they made round of 16 exits.
Zareen (56kg) knocked out Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to storm into the last eight round of the women's lightweight category winning by RSC (Referee stopping contest).
Sagar (92kg), who is making his India debut, put up a power-packed performance to win by 5-0 verdict against Cameroon's Maxime Yegnong Njieyo.
Thapa lost 1-4 to world championship bronze medallist Reese Lynch of Scotland to make a disappointing exit from the Games while Sumit went down to Australia's Callum Peters by a 0-5 unanimous verdict in the middleweight pre-quarterfinals.
07:13
4 Haryana MLAs received death threat calls from Middle East; 6 held
Four legislators in Haryana received death threat and extortion calls from multiple phone numbers tracing to the countries in the Middle East from June 24 to 28, the police said.
First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against the threats and had been assigned to the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) by Director General of Police (DGP), P.K. Agrawal to investigate the matter.
07:12
1 killed in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains
One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at a poular tourist attraction -- Kumbhavurutty Falls located in Kollam district of Kerala -- due to heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area.
This incident has occurred after the Indian Meteorological Department warned of heavy rains in several districts of Kerala since July 31.
The deceased has been identified as Kumaran from Madurai in Tamil Nadu.
