Lok Sabha adjourned for the day; two Bills introduced

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said Bills were being passed in the House without a debate

  Aug 05 2021, 17:43 ist
  Aug 05 2021, 18:03 ist
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid continuous disruption by Opposition members over the Pegasus spying issue and three farm laws.

After repeated adjournments when the House met at 5 pm, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to introduce the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said Bills were being passed in the House without a debate at an average time of seven minutes a Bill.

He claimed that bringing a supplementary list of business at the last minute was not correct.

RSP member N K Premchandran supported Chowdhary.

Later, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced by a voice vote amid slogan shouting by Opposition members. The Bill seeks to amend the Income Tax Act of 1961 and the Finance Act of 2021.

Rama Devi, who was in in the Chair, then adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier, a Bill to set up a central university in the union territory of Ladakh was also introduced.

