Look forward to continue working with Bangladesh PM to further deepen ties: Modi

As India and Bangladesh commemorate the 'Maitri Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he looks forward to continue working with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen bilateral ties.

'Maitri Diwas' is being observed on Monday to mark India recognising the newly-formed country Bangladesh in 1971.

"Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship," Modi tweeted.

Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continue working with H.E. PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties. #मैत्री_दिवस #মৈত্রী_দিবস#MaitriDiwas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

During PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March to attend the country's national day, it was decided to commemorate the day as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day).

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.

India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.