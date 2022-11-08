'Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of society'

'Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of society', says RSS chief

He said people should take inspiration from Lord Ram's life and focus on establishing a society based on the values espoused by him

PTI
PTI, Buxar,
  • Nov 08 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 22:42 ist
Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of the society.

He said people should take inspiration from Lord Ram's life and focus on establishing a society based on the values espoused by him.

"Lord Ram paved the way for a society where everyone lived fearlessly. He followed the path of social harmony throughout his life," Bhagwat said while addressing a conference of sadhus at Ahirauli village in Buxar district.

The event was organised as part of a nine-day religious conclave called 'Shri Ram Karmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Mahakumbh'.

The RSS chief said, "Ram Manohar Lohia had stated that Lord Ram had united the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is true that he worked to integrate every section of the society. We should take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and give impetus to social unity."

Several governors, chief ministers and two deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to participate in the nine-day event which began on Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
RSS
India News
Mohan Bhagwat

What's Brewing

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 