Low prevalence of COVID-19, but large population susceptible

India’s first ever sero survey has found the prevalence of COVID-19 in less than 1% in 65 districts so far but warned that a large proportion of the population, particularly in urban slums, was susceptible to infection.

Presenting the findings of the sero survey, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava cautioned state governments against lowering of the guard in the fight against COVID-19 and asked for a continuance of local lockdown measures as advised by the government.

The sero survey, which is also being conducted in Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi in Karnataka, involved testing blood samples of identified individuals for antibodies against COVID-19. As many as 26,400 of the 28,595 individuals have been surveyed till date.

“0.73 % of the population in these districts had evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2,” Bhargava told reporters here on Thursday.

He said the findings indicate that a large proportion of the population, particularly in urban areas, was susceptible to the disease. While the study is being conducted across 83 districts, the findings that were shared with the media were for 65 districts.

“The risk is 1.09 times higher in urban areas and 1.89 times higher in urban slums than in rural areas,” Bhargava said adding that infection in containment zones was found to be high with significant variations.

“The states cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies,” Bhargava said adding that high-risk groups such as the elderly, chronic comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age need to be protected.

At the same time, he asserted that the COVID-19 outbreak had not entered the community transmission phase in India. Bhargava’s statement came on a day India reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths – 357 – to touch 8,102.

The total confirmed cases in the country also jumped by 9,996 to touch 2,86,579, on the verge of overtaking the UK to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the infectious disease.