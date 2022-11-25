L&T to construct Executive Enclave housing new PMO, Cabinet Secretariat

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has awarded the work for the construction of the Executive Enclave, a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, to Larsen and Toubro Limited.

The work will be completed in two years and the total project cost would be Rs 1,189 crore, said the CPWD.

The project includes building the Prime Minister's Office, a conference facility called India House, the Cabinet Secretariat, and the office of the National Security Council Secretariat.

India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held. The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the Lutyens' Delhi.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista includes building a new Parliament House, a common central secretariat, revamping of 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, a new office and residence of the PM, and a new vice-president enclave.

In July, Hyderabad-based construction firm DEC Infrastructure had emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Executive Enclave, but some issues surfaced subsequently. Now, L&T has been awarded the contract for the amount (Rs 1,189 crore) quoted by DEC.