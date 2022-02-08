Madhya Pradesh minister backs hijab ban, to bring in 'dress code'

Weighing in over a row on wearing hijab in educational institutions of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that since hijab is not part of the uniform, it should be banned. He also said that a "dress code" will be implemented in schools in MP to ensure that a sense of equality prevails among students.

Parmar also alleged that "systematic efforts" are being made to disturb the country's environment on the issue of wearing hijabs or headscarves. “The School Education Department is working to implement a dress code in schools across MP to ensure that the sense of equality and discipline prevails among all students. This will be implemented from the next (academic) session,” Parmar told reporters.

Asked if hijabs will be banned in educational institutions of Madhya Pradesh, the minister said, “If this (wearing of hijab) happens, then it (ban) will be brought in here also. We will take action accordingly.”

He alleged that systematic efforts are being made in India to portray education in the wrong manner. “As per Indian beliefs, traditions should be followed at homes. The prescribed dress code should be followed in schools. In a way, deliberate efforts are being made to disturb the environment in the country and in that state (Karnataka),” he said.

Protests for and against the hijab intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Reacting to Parmar's statement, Congress MLA from Bhopal (Central) Arif Masood said, "Daughters look good when their bodies are covered. I want my daughter to wear nice clothes in a way that doesn't expose her body. Parmar should also think like this about others' daughters.”

He said hijabs never disturbed the educational atmosphere in the last 70 years. “Let daughters live with respect and the minister (Parmar) should work on (improving) the quality of education. I will oppose this (if the wearing of hijab is banned). In every way, we will not allow it (ban) to happen in Madhya Pradesh,” Masood said.

